Playoff Push September 19, 2022

Playoff Scenarios: Argos, Lions, Stamps eye playoff berths

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — As we head into Week 16 in the CFL, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus in the West Division, while the first East Division team hopes to secure a spot of their own.

The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders could clinch a playoff spot this weekend and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could secure a home playoff date.

The Toronto Argonauts have a chance to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS combined with a Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

Here are the full Week 16 playoff scenarios for the 109th Grey Cup on November 20 from Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan:

WEST DIVISION

  • BC WIN = BC clinches a playoff berth AND Winnipeg clinches a home playoff date
  • Hamilton LOSS and Ottawa LOSS = BC clinches a playoff berth
  • Calgary WIN and Hamilton LOSS and Ottawa LOSS = Calgary and BC clinch playoff berths

EAST DIVISION

  • Toronto WIN and a Hamilton LOSS = Toronto clinches a playoff berth

PLAYOFF PICTURE

  • Winnipeg secured a post-season berth for the sixth consecutive season in Week 13

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.

