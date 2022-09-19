Playoff Scenarios: Argos, Lions, Stamps eye playoff berths

TORONTO — As we head into Week 16 in the CFL, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus in the West Division, while the first East Division team hopes to secure a spot of their own.
The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders could clinch a playoff spot this weekend and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could secure a home playoff date.
The Toronto Argonauts have a chance to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS combined with a Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss to the Montreal Alouettes.
Here are the full Week 16 playoff scenarios for the 109th Grey Cup on November 20 from Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan:
WEST DIVISION
- BC WIN = BC clinches a playoff berth AND Winnipeg clinches a home playoff date
- Hamilton LOSS and Ottawa LOSS = BC clinches a playoff berth
- Calgary WIN and Hamilton LOSS and Ottawa LOSS = Calgary and BC clinch playoff berths
EAST DIVISION
- Toronto WIN and a Hamilton LOSS = Toronto clinches a playoff berth
PLAYOFF PICTURE
- Winnipeg secured a post-season berth for the sixth consecutive season in Week 13
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.