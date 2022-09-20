Argos, REDBLACKS Injury Report: Muamba sits out Tues. practice

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at TD Place.

The Argos started their week with fullback Declan Cross (ankle) as a full participant. The team’s other fullback, Joe Carbone (calf) sat out on Tuesday.

Punter John Haggerty (hip), linebacker Henoc Muamba (abdomen) and offensive lineman Pete Nicastro (knee), also sat out of Tuesday’s session for the Argos.

In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS were without defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (hamstring), while receiver RJ Harris (hip) was a full participant. Offensive lineman Randy Richards (calf) was limited.