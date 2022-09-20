Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 20, 2022

Argos, REDBLACKS Injury Report: Muamba sits out Tues. practice

Kelly Clark/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at TD Place.

The Argos started their week with fullback Declan Cross (ankle) as a full participant. The team’s other fullback, Joe Carbone (calf) sat out on Tuesday.

Punter John Haggerty (hip), linebacker Henoc Muamba (abdomen) and offensive lineman Pete Nicastro (knee), also sat out of Tuesday’s session for the Argos.

In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS were without defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (hamstring), while receiver RJ Harris (hip) was a full participant. Offensive lineman Randy Richards (calf) was limited.

Toronto Argonauts Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THURS Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Back Limited
Joe Carbone FB Calf DNP
Declan Cross FB Ankle Full
John Haggerty P Hip DNP
Caleb Holden DB Ankle Full
Jonathan Jones LB Shoulder Full
Deionte Knight DL Healthy Scratch Full
Javon Leake RB Hamstring Limited
Henoc Muamba LB Abdomen DNP
Peter Nicastro OL Knee DNP
Robert Priester DB Shoulder Full
Shane Ray DL Knee Full

 

Ottawa REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THURS Game Status
RJ Harris WR Hip Full
Justin Hardy WR Healthy Scratch Full
Sherrod Baltimore DB Hamstring DNP
Hakeem Bailey DB Healthy Scratch Full
Zack Pelehos OL Healthy Scratch Full
Randy Richards OL Calf Limited

 

