Bombers add three to practice roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed three American players to the practice roster: defensive back Raleigh Texada as well as offensive linemen Payton Muljo and Liam Fornadel.

Texada (five-foot-10, 188 pounds, Baylor; born: June 30, 1998 in Frisco, TX) comes to Winnipeg after a five-year career at Baylor. After redshirting in 2016, Texada earned more and more playing time over the course of his career, going on to start 32 of 37 games as part of Baylor’s secondary. Texada finished his college career with 142 tackles and four interceptions and was named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll four times.

RELATED

» Power Rankings: Bombers hold top spot

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 15

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Mission accomplished

Muljo (six-foot-six, 305 pounds, Northern Michigan; born: Aug. 6, 1998, in Marquette, MI) joins the Blue Bombers after a four-year college career with the Wildcats. Muljo appeared in 19 games at left tackle, helping the Wildcats reach a new single-season rushing record in 2018 and in 2021 was named an All-GLIAC honourable mention.

Fornadel (six-foot-five, 311 pounds, James Madison University; born: June 17, 1999, in Wyckoff, NJ) comes to Winnipeg after a five-year college career with the Dukes. Fornadel was a part of one of the best pass-blocking offensive lines in the nation. To finish out his career at JMU, the offensive lineman was named HERO Sports FCS Second Team All-American, VaSID First Team All-State, and FCS Preseason First Team All-American.