REDBLACKS add two to practice roster

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that the team has signed two players to the team’s practice roster including, American defensive back Douglas Coleman II and American offensive lineman Justice Powers.

Coleman spent time with the REDBLACKS earlier in the 2022 season. The defensive back dressed for the team’s Week 5 matchup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and for the team’s Week 6 contest against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In two games Coleman contributed 11 tackles.

Powers returns to Ottawa after spending time with the team for their 2022 training camp. The offensive lineman appeared in one preseason game before his eventual release. Prior to joining the REDBLACKS, Powers was signed by the Ticats in 2019 and remained with the team through the 2020, however the lineman was released prior to the start of the 2021 season.

