Riders, Ticats help kickoff Smile Cookie week

TORONTO — Despite having a bye in Week 16, a pair of Saskatchewan Roughriders went straight back at work on Monday. Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier and receiver Brayden Lenius handed out orders, and plenty of smiles at a local Regina Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons kicked off their annual Smile Cookie campaign and with every Smile Cookie purchased until September 25, 100 per cent of proceeds will go back into helping support local charities and community groups across Canada.

As the Hamilton Tiger-Cats prepare for their Week 16 meeting with the Montreal Alouettes the Ticats also joined in on the fun, taking a pause post-practice for a smile.

Following Tuesday’s practice a number of players were caught enjoying a Smile Cookie of their own including, quarterbacks Matthew Shiltz and Dane Evans. While Evans did just have one of the best statistical performances of his career in Week 15, it’s safe to assume he’s smiling for the cookies.