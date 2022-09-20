Stamps, Lions Injury Reports: Malik Henry absent on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night at BC Place.

In Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey (calf) was limited to start the week, while receiver Malik Henry (illness) and linebacker Josiah Schakel (ankle) did not participate.

In BC, offensive lineman Sukh Chungh (knee), defensive backs T.J. Lee (hamstring) and Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) and fullback David Mackie (thumb) were limited in Tuesday’s practice. Defensive lineman Sione Teuhema did not participate.