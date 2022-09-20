Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 20, 2022

Stamps, Lions Injury Reports: Malik Henry absent on Tuesday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night at BC Place.

In Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey (calf) was limited to start the week, while receiver Malik Henry (illness) and linebacker Josiah Schakel (ankle) did not participate.

In BC, offensive lineman Sukh Chungh (knee), defensive backs T.J. Lee (hamstring) and Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) and fullback David Mackie (thumb) were limited in Tuesday’s practice. Defensive lineman Sione Teuhema did not participate.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Ka’Deem Carey RB Calf Limited
Branden Dozier DB Hamstring Full
Javien Elliott DB Groin Full
Elliot Graham DL Shoulder Full
Malik Henry WR Illness DNP
Colton Hunchak WR Healthy Scratch Full
Dedrick Mills RB Healthy Scratch Full
Charlie Moore LB Illness Full
Josiah Schakel LB Ankle DNP
Dionte Ruffin DB Hand/Foot Limited
Nick Statz DB Hamstring Full

 

BC Lions Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Woody Baron DL Ankle Full
Tim Bonner DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jarell Broxton OL Healthy Scratch Full
Sukh Chungh OL Knee Limited
Tyneil Cooper DB Healthy Scratch Full
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Foot Limited
T.J. Lee DB Hamstring Limited
David Mackie FB Thumb Limited
Sione Teuhema DL Lower Leg DNP
Noah Zerr OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

