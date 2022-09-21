Follow CFL

Als add WR Mike Jones to practice roster

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the team has added National receiver Mike Jones to their practice roster.

Jones started his career in 2016 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and is currently in his sixth season,  most recently spending time with the Ticats after the team signed him in early August.

The Canadian started the 2022 season as a member of the Edmonton Elks, appearing in seven games before his release. In his eight combined starts this season, Jones has caught 11 of his 26 targets for 130 yards.

In 77 games played over his career, Jones has caught 141 of his 234 attempts for 1996 and six touchdown receptions, while average 14.2 yards per catch.

The Alouettes also announced on Wednesday that the team is releasing American defensive back Darius Williams.

