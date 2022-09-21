Stamps hire Jay McNeil as VP of business operations

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announce that Jay McNeil will be joining the organization as Vice-President of Business Operations. The appointment officially takes effect Oct. 4.

It’s a return to the Red and White for the 52-year-old London, Ont., native, who was a standout offensive lineman for the Stampeders from 1994 to 2007, earning CFL All-Star recognition on three occasions and West Division All-Star honours six times. McNeil was a member of Grey Cup-championship teams in 1998 and 2001 and was twice voted by teammates as the winner of the Presidents’ Ring for excellence on and off the field.

“With his history as a decorated member of the Stampeders and his extensive business and sales experience since retiring as a player, Jay is an excellent addition to the organization,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “I’m very pleased that Jay is back with the Red and White and I know he will be a tremendous asset to the team.”

“The Stampeders have a giant place in my heart and I am incredibly grateful to be given the opportunity to join the organization in this capacity,” said McNeil. “I am passionate about the game of football, the CFL and the Calgary Stampeders so it gives me chills to be a part of this team again. I look forward to working with a great team and continuing to build upon the tremendous success of this organization.”

In his new role, McNeil will oversee all aspects of the Stampeders business operations, work closely with the team president and serve as one of the team’s representatives at the league level.

After his playing career, McNeil remained in Calgary and built a strong business career, leading sales and business operations for a number of companies including Trinidad Drilling, Tervita, Secure Energy and most recently in the role of COO for Cleantek Industries.

McNeil also maintained strong ties to football, serving as a trustee for the CFL Players Pension Plan and as vice-president of the Canadian Football League Players Association. He has also continued his association with the Stampeders, acting as a community ambassador for the team’s alumni association since his retirement.

McNeil has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Kent State University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Fredericton.