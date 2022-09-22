REDBLACKS add WR Savon Scarver to practice roster

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday that the team has added two player to their practice roster, adding American receiver Savon Scarver and American defensive lineman Jake Hlava.

Scarver most recently spent time in training camp with the Chicago Bears of the National Football League after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was ultimately waived by the team.

Collegiately the receiver spent four season with Utah State University, appearing in 56 games Scarver caught 55 passes for 757 yards and five touchdowns. Scarver was also a key contributor on special teams for Utah State, fielding 107 kickoffs for 2,935 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hlava joins the REDBLACKS after spending time with the Toronto Argonauts for their training camp at the start of the 2022 season, before his release in early June.

The defensive lineman spent two season with Grand Valley State University after transferring from Northern Illinois University. Hlava played in 22 games with Grand Valley State, recording 58 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five-and-a-half sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.