Argos sign National OL Ryan Hunter

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed National offensive lineman Ryan Hunter, the team announced on Friday.

Hunter, 27, was originally drafted by the Argos with the ninth pick of the 2018 CFL Draft but signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent that same month.

The six-foot-three, 315-pound North Bay native played three games in 2019 with the Chiefs and won the Super Bowl with the team in February 2020.

Hunter, who attended high school in Buffalo, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in October of 2020 and played with the AFC West team until he was released at the end of August of this year. The Bowling Green product spent five seasons at the Ohio school (2013-2017) where he was an Academic All-MAC four times and MAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each of his final three seasons.

