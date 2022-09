MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have released American wide receiver Dante Absher.

The 28-year-old has spent all three seasons of his CFL career with the Alouettes. He’s appeared in eight games in that time, with 14 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.

The Alouettes travel to Edmonton this week, looking for a road win against the Elks.