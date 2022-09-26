CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 16?

TORONTO — In a rare occurrence it was a defensive pick that pushed our Week 16 CFL Fantasy winner to the top of the leader board to close out an exciting weekend of CFL Fantasy football.

Led by a bevy of Toronto Argonauts selections, it was the efforts of the Toronto defence (28) that propelled SKIP12 (129.2) to claim victory in Week 16.

The Argonauts defence were certainly the stars of Week 16 for SKIP12’s roster. In a 45-15 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, the Boatmen managed to record five interceptions, three sacks and recover a fumble. Two of their five interceptions were returned for a touchdown, as defensive backs Maurice Carnell and Chris Edwards each found the end zone in the game.

Toronto’s McLeod Bethel-Thompson (20), Markeith Ambles (14.9) and A.J. Ouellette (20) rounded out the Argonaut selections for SKIP12. The trio of Toronto playmakers netted the team’s roster a combined 54.9 fantasy points. Bethel-Thompson completed 73 per cent of his passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Ottawa, one of which found it’s way into the hands of Ambles.

Ouellette continued to prove his value as both a runner and a receiving threat in yet another impressive showing from the third-year back. Ouellette managed 90 yard of total offence, carrying the ball 10 times for 57 yards, while catching all five of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Toronto ball-carrier was not the only running back on SKIP12’s roster who put together an impressive showing in Week 16. The pairing of Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Wes Hills (16) and Ottawa’s Devonte Williams (12.5) combined for 28.5 points over the weekend.

With their remaining receiver spot, SKIP12 opted for Calgary Stampeder’s Malik Henry (17.8), who has continued to build upon what has been a fruitful connection between himself and quarterback Jake Maier. Henry was the leading receiver for the Stampeders in their 25-11 win over the BC Lions, reeling in a team-high nine receptions for 88 yards.

