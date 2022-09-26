Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
BC Lions
News September 26, 2022

Fractured wrist sends Burnham to six-game list

Photo: The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Following a thorough evaluation by club doctors, the BC Lions announced on Monday that wide receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to Calgary.

Burnham will be placed on the six-game injured list this week and the club remains hopeful he can return to the lineup before the end of the season.

Burnham has played in nine games this season and overcame a rib injury earlier in the season to get back into the lineup, playing at his usual All-Star level. The 32-year-old has 41 catches for 596 yards and four touchdowns.

