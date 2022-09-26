Fractured wrist sends Burnham to six-game list

VANCOUVER — Following a thorough evaluation by club doctors, the BC Lions announced on Monday that wide receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to Calgary.

Burnham will be placed on the six-game injured list this week and the club remains hopeful he can return to the lineup before the end of the season.

Burnham has played in nine games this season and overcame a rib injury earlier in the season to get back into the lineup, playing at his usual All-Star level. The 32-year-old has 41 catches for 596 yards and four touchdowns.