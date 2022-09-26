Follow CFL

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Josh Pearson hits all the right notes

VANCOUVER — BC Lions receiver Josh Pearson took centre stage in their Week 15 matchup with the Calgary Stampeders. However, it wasn’t for a big-play or a highlight reel catch.

Instead the BC receiver showcased his talents in a different, but equally artistic manner. Prior to kickoff Pearson took the microphone and sang the Canadian national anthem in front of his teammates and the over 19,000 Lions fans in attendance. Based on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates, it’s safe to say Pearson hit all the right notes.

The Lions will be back in BC Place for Week 17 as they get set to host the Ottawa REDBLACKS to close out a Friday Night Football doubleheader.

