Josh Pearson hits all the right notes

VANCOUVER — BC Lions receiver Josh Pearson took centre stage in their Week 15 matchup with the Calgary Stampeders. However, it wasn’t for a big-play or a highlight reel catch.

Instead the BC receiver showcased his talents in a different, but equally artistic manner. Prior to kickoff Pearson took the microphone and sang the Canadian national anthem in front of his teammates and the over 19,000 Lions fans in attendance. Based on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates, it’s safe to say Pearson hit all the right notes.

RELATED

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 16

» Buy Tickets: Ottawa at BC

It's a "YES" from us, @iamjoshpearson_! 🤩 The @BCLions WR belted out the national anthem last night from BC Place and CRUSHED IT! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3j3xRGkP34 — CFL (@CFL) September 25, 2022

The Lions will be back in BC Place for Week 17 as they get set to host the Ottawa REDBLACKS to close out a Friday Night Football doubleheader.