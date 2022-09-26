Playoff Scenarios: Bombers eye a home playoff date

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a shot at securing a home playoff date this week.

After the Toronto Argonauts, Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions secured their respective spots in the playoffs in Week 16, Week 17 of the season offers up more opportunity for teams to solidify their postseason paths.

With an 8-5 record and tiebreaker advantages over their East Division rivals, the Argos are guaranteed to host a playoff game.

The Week 17 playoff scenarios for the 109th Grey Cup on November 20 from Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan are below.

WEST DIVISION

• Winnipeg WIN OR Calgary LOSS = Winnipeg clinches a home playoff date

• Saskatchewan LOSS AND Calgary WIN = Saskatchewan can only qualify for the playoffs via crossover

• Edmonton LOSS AND Saskatchewan WIN = Edmonton is eliminated from playoff contention

EAST DIVISION

• No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

PLAYOFF PICTURE

• Winnipeg secured a postseason berth for the sixth consecutive season in Week 13.

• Toronto clinched a playoff berth for the second-straight season in Week 16.

• Calgary secured a playoff appearance for a club-record 17th straight season in Week 16. The streak is tied for fourth-longest in CFL history.

• BC clinched its first playoff berth since 2018 in Week 16.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.

WEEK 17 SCHEDULE

• Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET – Saskatchewan at Winnipeg (Get tickets)

• Friday, September 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET – Ottawa at BC (Get tickets)

• Saturday, October 1 at 4 p.m. ET – Montreal at Edmonton (Get tickets)

• Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. ET – Toronto at Calgary (Get tickets)