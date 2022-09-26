Follow CFL

Riders add three to practice roster

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday that the team has signed three players to their practice roster including, Canadian defensive back Kosi Onyeka, American defensive lineman Cody Roscoe, and American offensive lineman T.J. Storment.

Onyeka rejoins the Roughriders after spending time with the team earlier this season. He suited up for six games with the Green and White and earned one tackle.

The defensive back played three collegiate seasons and 25 games with the Guelph Gryphons. He earned 64 career defensive tackles, three-and-a-half tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and three pass breakups.

Roscoe played two collegiate seasons at Syracuse University from 2020 to 2021. In 21 games, the 23-year-old recorded 63 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His eight-and-a-half sacks in the 2021 season were the third most in the conference and earned him First-Team All-ACC honours.

Storment attended rookie minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year. In 2021, Storment spent his senior season with Texas Tech University and started 12 games at left tackle, earning an All-Big 12 honourable mention.

