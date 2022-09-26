Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Injury Reports September 26, 2022

Riders, Bombers Injury Reports: Riders’ Hickson sits out Monday

Riderville.com

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their matchup on Friday from IG Field.

The Riders were without a handful of players to start the week of practice. Running back Frankie Hickson (hand), defensive lineman Anthony Lanier (head), receiver Samuel Emilus (ankle) and linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed were all non-participants for Monday’s practice.

Winnipeg had a number of players absent from practice on Monday ful back Mike Miller (ankle), receiver Drew Wolitarsky (knee), offensive lineman Stanely Bryant (ankle), defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) and defensive back Nick Taylor were among those who sat out for the Bombers.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Dan Clark OL Ankle Full
Samuel Emilus WR Ankle DNP
Logan Ferland OL Back Full
Jake Harty WR Foot Limited
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Shoulder DNP
Frankie Hickson RB Hand DNP
Anthony Lanier DL Head DNP
Terran Vaughn OL Non-Football Related Full
Duke Williams WR Ankle Full

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Mike Miller FB Ankle DNP
Drew Wolitarsky WR Knee DNP
Stanley Bryant OL Ankle DNP
Malik Clements LB Quadriceps DNP
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip DNP
Thiadric Hansen DL Achilles DNP
Nick Taylor DB Achilles DNP
Noah Hallett DB Knee DNP

 

