Riders, Bombers Injury Reports: Riders’ Hickson sits out Monday

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their matchup on Friday from IG Field.

The Riders were without a handful of players to start the week of practice. Running back Frankie Hickson (hand), defensive lineman Anthony Lanier (head), receiver Samuel Emilus (ankle) and linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed were all non-participants for Monday’s practice.

Winnipeg had a number of players absent from practice on Monday ful back Mike Miller (ankle), receiver Drew Wolitarsky (knee), offensive lineman Stanely Bryant (ankle), defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) and defensive back Nick Taylor were among those who sat out for the Bombers.