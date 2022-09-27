Alouettes, Elks Injury Reports: Stanback limited in return to practice

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup from Edmonton Saturday.

The Alouettes started the week of practice without defensive lineman Nick Usher (knee). While running back William Stanback (ankle) returned to the field in Montreal for the first time since suffering an injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 1 of the regular season.

In Edmonton, newly acquired defensive lineman Tim Bonner (foot) was a non-participant on Tuesday, as were defensive back Ed Gainey (ankle) and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (calf).