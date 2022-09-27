Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 27, 2022

Alouettes, Elks Injury Reports: Stanback limited in return to practice

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup from Edmonton Saturday.

The Alouettes started the week of practice without defensive lineman Nick Usher (knee). While running back William Stanback (ankle) returned to the field in Montreal for the first time since suffering an injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 1 of the regular season.

In Edmonton, newly acquired defensive lineman Tim Bonner (foot) was a non-participant on Tuesday, as were defensive back Ed Gainey (ankle) and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (calf).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Nick Usher DL Knee DNP
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full
Michael Wakefield DL Healthy Scratch Full
Marc-Antoine Dequoy DB Healthy scratch Full
Zach Lindley DB Hip Full
William Stanback RB Ankle Limited

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Tim Bonner DL Foot DNP
Jake Ceresna DL Calf DNP
Ed Gainey DB Ankle DNP
Deon Lacey LB Healthy Scratch Full
Kenny Lawler WR Ankle Full
Kai Locksley WR Shoulder Limited
Keisean Lucier-South DL Hamstring Limited
Nyles Morgan LB Groin DNP
Jordan Reaves LB Healthy Scratch Full
Malik Tyne DL Healthy Scratch Full
Tre Watson LB Knee Full

 

