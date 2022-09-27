Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports September 27, 2022

Argos, Stamps Injury Report: Carey sits out Tues.

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders have field their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

The Argos were without defensive back Jamal Peters (head), defensive lineman Damontre Moore (quad), long snapper Jake Reinhart (elbow), offensive lineman Shane Richards (quad) and defensive back Eric Sutton (hip).

Defensive back Shaq Richardson (groin) was a full participant and receiver Eric Rogers (quad) was limited.

In Calgary, the Stampeders began the week without running back Ka’Deem Carey (illness), linebacker Brad Cowan (head), offensive lineman Derek Dennis (ankle) and defensive linemen Romeo McKnight (knee) and Mike Rose (illness).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Brandon Calver LB Calf Limited
Joe Carbone FB Calf Full
Robertson Daniel DB Hamstring Limited
Deionte Knight DL Healthy Scratch Full
John Haggerty P Hip Full
Ryan Hunter OL Healthy Scratch Full
Damontre Moore DL Quad DNP
Javon Leake RB Hamstring Full
Jamal Peters DB Head DNP
Robert Priester DB Shoulder Full
Jake Reinhart LS Elbow DNP
Shane Richards OL Quad DNP
Shaq Richardson DB Groin Full
Eric Rogers WR Quad Limited
Eric Sutton DB Hip DNP

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Ka’Deem Carey RB Illness DNP
Brad Cowan LB Head DNP
Derek Dennis OL Ankle DNP
Romeo McKnight DL Knee DNP
Dedrick Mills RB Healthy Scratch Full
T.J. Rayam DL Ankle Limited
Mike Rose DL Illness DNP
Dionte Ruffin DB Healthy Scratch Full
Fraser Sopik LB Hand Full

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!