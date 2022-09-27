Argos, Stamps Injury Report: Carey sits out Tues.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders have field their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

The Argos were without defensive back Jamal Peters (head), defensive lineman Damontre Moore (quad), long snapper Jake Reinhart (elbow), offensive lineman Shane Richards (quad) and defensive back Eric Sutton (hip).

Defensive back Shaq Richardson (groin) was a full participant and receiver Eric Rogers (quad) was limited.

In Calgary, the Stampeders began the week without running back Ka’Deem Carey (illness), linebacker Brad Cowan (head), offensive lineman Derek Dennis (ankle) and defensive linemen Romeo McKnight (knee) and Mike Rose (illness).