Lions add OL Kenny Thomas to practice roster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced Tuesday that the team has signed American offensive lineman Kenny Thomas to the practice roster.

Thomas spent his last two seasons playing with the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League, where he suited up in 24 games.  Prior to his time in Arizona, Thomas attended rookie camp with the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Thomas spent his collegiate years playing with the University of Louisville from 2015 until 2018, he dressed in played in 41 games over four seasons with the Cardinals. During the 2017 season, Thomas protected NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and helped the Cardinals average 245.1 rushing yards per game.

