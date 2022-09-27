Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 27, 2022

REDBLACKS, Lions Injury Reports: Behar sits out Tuesday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and BC Lions have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup from BC Place on Friday.

In Ottawa, receiver Nate Behar (ankle) and offensive lineman Ucambre Williams (knee) were non-participants in the team’s Tuesday practice. Defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (hamstring), offensive lineman Darius Ciraco (hip) and running back William Powell (knee) were limited to start the week.

For the Lions, defensive linemen Obum Gwacham (knee) and David Mackie (foot) did not practice, while fellow defensive lineman Sione Teuhema (lower leg) was limited on Tuesday.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
R.J. Harris WR Healthy Scratch Full
Justin Hardy WR Healthy Scratch Full
Sherrod Baltimore DB Hamstring Limited
Hakeem Bailey DB Healthy Scratch Full
Darius Ciraco OL Hip Limited
Nate Behar WR Ankle DNP
Ucambre Williams OL Knee DNP
William Powell RB Knee Limited
Adam Auclair LB Hand Limited

 

BC LIONS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Sukh Chungh OL Knee Full    
Tyneil Cooper DB Healthy Scratch Full
Obum Gwacham DL Knee DNP
Hakeem Johnson DB Healthy Scratch Full
Quincy Mauger DB Healthy Scratch Full
David Mackie DL Foot DNP
Sione Teuhema DL Lower Leg Limited
Noah Zerr OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

