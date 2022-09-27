REDBLACKS, Lions Injury Reports: Behar sits out Tuesday

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and BC Lions have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup from BC Place on Friday.

In Ottawa, receiver Nate Behar (ankle) and offensive lineman Ucambre Williams (knee) were non-participants in the team’s Tuesday practice. Defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (hamstring), offensive lineman Darius Ciraco (hip) and running back William Powell (knee) were limited to start the week.

For the Lions, defensive linemen Obum Gwacham (knee) and David Mackie (foot) did not practice, while fellow defensive lineman Sione Teuhema (lower leg) was limited on Tuesday.