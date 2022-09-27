Riders sign DBs T.J. Green and Devin Jones

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that the teams has signed American defensive backs T.J. Green and Devin Jones.

Additionally, the Riders announced that they have released American defensive lineman Keion Adams.

Green joins the Roughriders after spending six seasons in the NFL, most recently on the Houston Texans’ practice squad. Green was drafted in the second round, 57th overall, by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft. The defensive back dressed in 31 games over the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Colts and recorded 88 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

The 27-year-old also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, playing in an additional two regular season games between 2018 and 2021.

Green spent three collegiate seasons from 2013 to 2015 at Clemson University, initially playing wide receiver before switching to safety in 2014. In 31 games, the former Tiger recorded 118 tackles, five-and-a-half tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups, one sack and one interception. He also contributed on special teams, returning 24 kicks for 505 yards.

Jones was signed by the Carolina Panthers after attending their 2022 rookie minicamp and was with the team through the NFL preseason.

From 2017 until 2021, the 25-year-old played five collegiate seasons at the University of North Carolina Pembroke as defensive back and a kick/punt returner.In 42 games, the former Brave registered 112 tackles, four-and-a-half tackles for loss, 21 deflected passes, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one blocked field goal.

On special teams, Jones returned 87 kicks for 1,965 yards and four touchdowns and took back 44 punts for 439 yards and another major. For his efforts as a returner, Jones earned First-Team All-Mountain East Conference honours twice in his collegiate career.