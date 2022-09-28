Bombers add DL Keion Adams to practice roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday that the team has sign American defensive lineman Keion Adams to their practice roster.

Adams joins the Blue Bombers after spending time as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders over the past two seasons. Since joining the RIders in 2021, Adams has appeared in 16 games and has registered 27 tackles and four sacks.

Adams was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent two seasons with the team. The defensive end also spent time with the New York Giants before signing with the Roughriders last season.