  Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Bombers add DL Keion Adams to practice roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday that the team has sign American defensive lineman Keion Adams to their practice roster.

» Playoff Scenarios: Bombers eye a home playoff date
» Buy Tickets: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg

Adams joins the Blue Bombers after spending time as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders over the past two seasons. Since joining the RIders in 2021, Adams has appeared in 16 games and has registered 27 tackles and four sacks.

Adams was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent two seasons with the team. The defensive end also spent time with the New York Giants before signing with the Roughriders last season.

