Checking Down: News and notes from Week 17

TORONTO — Week 17 is fast approaching and with the league resuming a four-game schedule this week, there is already a number of storylines to keep track of. From William Stanback‘s participation in practice, to Jake Maier‘s contract extension there has already been plenty of action to the start of the week.

As always, CFL.ca is here to keep everything organized. Whether you want to keep an eye on your favourite team, or keep tabs on a division rival, Checking Down has you checked off with everything to know before the week kicks off from Winnipeg.

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions will be without receiver Bryan Burnham in the coming weeks. The veteran pass-catcher suffered a fractured wrist in Week 16 against Calgary and has been moved to the six-game injured list (CFL.ca).

– Despite the loss of Burnham, Lions head coach Rick Campbell told team media that he is confident in his team and those who have been tasked with stepping into the role (BCLions.com).

– The Lions shared a heart-warming moment before kicking off from BC Place in Week 16. BC receiver Josh Pearson sang the Canadian national anthem in front of the crowd and his teammates (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Earlier this week the Calgary Stampeders signed quarterback Jake Maier to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024 CFL season (CFL.ca).

– Speaking to team media following the announcement of his extension, Maier said that he was grateful for the opportunity and thankful for the faith the Stampeders organization has shown in him (Stampeders.com).

– Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell addressed the media on Tuesday, saying that he and Maier are close and that his job is to continue to help the Stampeders win football games (Stampeders.com).

– While Maier has garnered much of the attention this week in Calgary, CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz took a moment to shine a light on the Stamps defence ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Toronto Argonauts (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks are set to host the Montreal Alouettes in Week 17, in this week’s edition of Weekly Predictor see why CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye is leaning towards the Green and Gold (CFL.ca).

– The Elks held their annual team dinner on Monday and despite it being just his first season with Edmonton, receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux was honoured. Arceneaux received the David Boone Award for his work in the community and dedication to the team (GoElks.com).

– In their bye week members of the Edmonton Elks travelled to Joey Moss School to help celebrate the first ever Joey Moss Day, celebrating education and inclusivity (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders will meet for a Week 17 matchup at IG Field, the two teams announced that they will be joining together in wearing orange jerseys pre-game, while staff will wear orange shirts in support of Friday’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (Riderville.com).

– According to the team’s injury report, running back Frankie Hickson has been a non participant for consecutive practices. Kienan LaFrance was listed at the No.2 back on the depth chart in Week 15 (CFL.ca).

– Speaking to team media, LaFrance acknowledged there’s an opportunity for him to see an increased workload and he’s excited for the opportunity (Riderville.com).

– On Wednesday the CFL and the Saskatchewan Roughriders were thrilled to announce that the 109th Grey Cup has officially sold out. Grey Cup Festival will take place throughout the week in Regina and will be kicking off November 15 (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are set to meet on Friday from IG Field to kickoff Week 17. As noted in the Diversity is Strength Conversations episode, CFL referee Brian Chrupalo will be announcing each of the calls in the game in Ojibwe in support of Sept. 30’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation (CFL.ca).

– According to the latest edition of the CFL.ca Playoff Scenarios the Blue Bombers can clinch a home playoff game with a win over the Roughriders, or with a Calgary loss to the Toronto Argonauts (CFL.ca).

– Despite having an opportunity in front of them to clinch a home play off, Winnipeg defensive back Brandon Alexander told BlueBombers.com that there is a lot of work to be done before kickoff (BlueBombers.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Earlier in the week the Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the return of their First On the Field Flag Football Program. The program is aimed to teach the game of football in a fun and safe way. Several members of the Ticats and welcomed over 200 students from the Hamilton area to Tim Hortons Field this week (CFL.ca).

– Ticats.ca hosted 1972 Grey Cup Champion Tony Gabriel on their Ticat’s Today podcast. Gabriel will be in Hamilton next week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Grey Cup team (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Earlier in the week members of the Toronto Argonauts spent time visiting the Holland Bloorview Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto. Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson got emotional when describing what the visit meant to him (Argonauts.ca).

– In the latest episode of Argo to Argo, Wynton McManis sits down with Henoc Muamba and finally explains why he plays with a tooth pick in his mouth (Argonauts.ca).

– In the most recent edition of the CFL Simulation the Argonauts have become the heavy favourite to not only come out of the east, but hoist the Grey Cup at the end of the season (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Prior to kickoff in their Week 16 matchup with the Toronto Argonauts, the Ottawa REDBLACKS welcomed John Chabot to conduct the coin toss. Chabot is an Algonquin from Kitigan Zibi First Nation outside of Maniwaki and former NHLer is the founder of First Assist and indigenous led charitable organization (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– Ottawa’s Louis-Philippe Bourassa has been named the unsung hero of their special teams unit, Bourassa tells OttawaREDBLACKS.com how he became the team’s long-snapper by accident (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Montreal Alouettes receiver Eugene Lewis surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in thrilling fashion in his teams Week 16 matchup. Speaking to team media post-game Lewis said the sky is the limit if the Als can keep winning games (MontreaAlouettes.com).

– According to the team’s injury report, running back William Stanback is back on the field practicing after an injury suffered in Week 1 has kept him sidelined this season (CFL.ca).

– Speaking to team media about his return to the field, Stanback said that he’s feeling a lot of emotions, but excited and that he missed being on the field with his teammates (MontrealAlouettes.com).