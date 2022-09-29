CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 17

TORONTO — The weather may be getting cooler, but things are only heating up across the country.

The week starts with a Friday night doubleheader. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a chance to clinch a home playoff date with a win (or a Calgary loss) and will hope to do so at IG Field against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Riders, on the other hand, are looking to get back in the win column after three-straight losses.

Then things head to BC as the Lions welcome the Ottawa REDBLACKS to BC Place. The Lions lost the back half of a home-and-home against the Stamps in Week 16 and look to keep pace at the top of the West with a win this weekend. Ottawa dropped back-to-back games to the Toronto Argonauts and will look to tame the Lions to get their fourth win of the season.

Saturday’s doubleheader begins in Edmonton as the Elks host the Montreal Alouettes. If Edmonton loses, and the Roughriders win, the Elks will be eliminated from playoff contention so this game is a must-win for those who are wearing the green and gold. Montreal sits second in the East Division and will hope to bring momentum west after their big win against Hamilton last week.

And finally, the week ends in Calgary as the Toronto Argonauts visit the Stampeders at McMahon Stadium. The Argos have won four-straight games and have clinched a home playoff date in the process. With a win over the BC Lions last week, the Stamps are tied in points with the Leos for second in the West and will hope to move ahead of them this weekend with a win.

Buy Tickets

» Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET: Roughriders at Blue Bombers

» Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET: REDBLACKS at Lions

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Alouettes at Elks

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Argonauts at Stampeders

DOWN THE STRETCH

​(Team | Remaining opponents | Combined record)

West Division

Winnipeg | SSK, EDM, @BC, Bye, BC | 28-26 (.519)

BC |OTT, @TOR, WPG, @EDM, @WPG | 39-29 (.574)

Calgary | TOR, Bye, HAM, @SSK, SSK | 24-31 (.436)

Saskatchewan | @WPG, @HAM, CGY, @CGY | 34-22 (.607)

Edmonton | MTL, @WPG, TOR, BC | 35-18 (.660)

East Division

Toronto | @CGY, BC, @EDM, @MTL, MTL | 34-33 (.507)

Montreal | @EDM, OTT, @OTT, TOR, @TOR | 26-40 (.394)

Hamilton | Bye, SSK, @CGY, OTT, @OTT | 21-33 (.389)

Ottawa | @BC, @MTL, MTL, @HAM, HAM | 29-38 (.433)

OLD STOMPIN’ GROUNDS

Danny Maciocia will return to Edmonton for the first-time as a head coach since 2010.

Maciocia helmed Edmonton from 2005-08, compiling a regular season record of 33-38-1 and a playoff mark of 3-1.

With Edmonton, Maciocia had a record of 22-13-1 (.625) at Commonwealth Stadium. Of those 36 home games, 18 were decided by five points or less.

In 2005, he led Edmonton to a 38-35 overtime victory to capture the 93 rd Grey Cup.

Grey Cup. Montreal is 5-4 since Maciocia’s return to the sidelines in Week 6, including his current stretch of 4-1.

QUICK SLANTS