Grey Expectations: Loading up during the playoff push

Four of the six playoff spots are filled, so as the Week 17 edition of Grey Expectations lifts off, the burning question will be just how the other five teams can work their way into the final two spots with just four weeks remaining after Saturday night.

This week spoils CFL fantasy users twice over with doubleheaders on both Friday night and Saturday evening, and with scoring taking a climb to 50.7 points per game, the potential for offensive fireworks times well with the fact the weather begins to cool down, even though our rankings remain as hot as they were in June.

Quarterbacks

1. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg ($9,859 salary): Collaros is just two majors shy of the first 30-TD pass season of his career and with four straight games of multiple majors, there’s every reason to buy into him doing so against the Roughriders on Friday evening. Remember: the last time he saw Saskatchewan’s defence, Collaros put up a season-best 26.9 fantasy points on the strength of four touchdown passes. Refreshed and ready to go after a bye week, look for Collaros to further strengthen his Most Outstanding Player resume.

2. Taylor Cornelius, Edmonton ($10,703): If the Elks were on the road, Cornelius would be ranked atop this list, but since they haven’t won at Commonwealth since before the pandemic began, his ascent toward elite status takes a hit. Even with a solid Alouettes’ pass defence coming into town, Cornelius is playing at a level to make one think Elks fans will finally see the home team win on Saturday. He’s accounted for seven majors (five passing, two rushing) in his last three starts while also curving his turnover rate.

3. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Toronto ($9,172): You cannot stress enough that Bethel-Thompson has thrown nine majors in his past four games and is nearly a sure bet to give fantasy users 300 yards as well. Oddly enough, Calgary, who the Argos face on Saturday, is the last team to keep Bethel-Thompson without a touchdown pass, but he still managed to throw for 276 yards in the Week 11 loss. That game was also the last time he failed to average more than eight yards per pass, and with the Stamps still last in the league in passing yards allowed per game, expect the Argonauts’ gunslinger to add upon his bid for 5,000 yards.

4. Jake Maier, Calgary ($9,371): That Maier is ranked this high despite being labeled with a “Sit” status is more of an indictment on the other pivots ranked this week than it is to his level of play. The Argos are tough to score passing majors upon, yet they are eighth in passing yards allowed per game. Having inked a contract extension earlier this week, Maier is close to becoming a qualifier for the league’s top efficiency rate; once he does, his current 116.6 mark would place him second behind the injured Nathan Rourke ($12,831).

5. Vernon Adams Jr., BC ($5,997): Calgary defused Adams in Week 16, holding him to just 151 yards before being benched late in the loss. The one element of Adams that has not been seen often is his running ability, as he’s recorded just five carries despite an 8.6 yards per carry average. The loss of Bryan Burnham ($8,192) does not help the cause of having an Adams rebound, despite facing an Ottawa defence that is eighth in the league with 37 offensive majors allowed.

And Then There’s…

*Cody Fajardo, Saskatchewan ($9,828): He’s facing the Blue Bombers. That’s all you need to know.

*Trevor Harris, Montreal ($8,455): He’s thrown multiple majors in three of his last four games, but it’s been Eugene Lewis ($9,954) or bust for the Als’ passing game most of the season.

*Nick Arbuckle, Ottawa ($7,356): Arbuckle has a league-low 10 per cent TD drive rate.

*Caleb Evans, Ottawa ($5,992): Evans has accounted for 2/3 of the REDBLACKS’ 21 offensive majors (10 rushing, four passing).

*Dominique Davis, Montreal ($5,366)

*Antonio Pipkin, BC ($6,614)

*Tommy Stevens, Calgary ($5,000)

*Dakota Prukop, Winnipeg ($6,000)

Running Backs

1. Ka’Deem Carey, Calgary ($9,245): Carey comes into Week 17 having rushed for at least 84 yards in six of his last nine games, with three 100-yard outings included in this run. He wasn’t available for the Week 11 win over the Argos and while Toronto sports one of the league’s best run defences, Carey’s current spurt might be too much for the Argos to bear, especially if the Stampeders’ passing game is setting him up for huge holes to run through.

2. Kevin Brown, Edmonton ($5,000): He wasn’t on a roster five weeks ago, but he’s averaged 105.1 yards from scrimmage in his first three games. Brown is averaging a stellar 8.4 yards per carry and rushed for 109 yards in his previous outing. Montreal’s suspect run defence is eighth in rushing yards allowed per game and faces a still challenge to keep Brown under the 5.2 yards per carry they yielded this season.

3. James Butler, BC ($7,590): We might be in the middle of a Butler revival, one that could see its apex on Friday against a REDBLACKS defence he tore up the last time he faced them in Week 4. With the uncertainty surrounding the Lions passing game, adding Butler in your lineup is wise considering the offence will likely flow through him. If so, a repeat of the 29.9 FP he tallied against Ottawa is not out of reach.

4. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg ($6,777): You know what you’re getting out of Oliveira: a steady 60-75 yards, a couple of catches and the hope of him getting carries near the goal line. There’s not a lot of sizzle, yet it’s a reliable addition to the lineup that will occasionally feel like a five-star meal.

5. Devonte Williams, Ottawa ($5,374): In all likelihood, Williams is going to be the RB1 in the nation’s capital the remainder of the season. That’s not a bad thing, as Williams has averaged better than five yards per carry in his last two games to go along with 10 receptions. Scoring opportunities are limited for him since there’s a 2 in 3 chance Caleb Evans finds himself in the end zone instead of any other REDBLACKS offensive player.

6. William Stanback, Montreal ($7,604): My, how things have changed since the last time Stanback was on this list. There’s no need for outright giddiness since he was a limited participant in practice earlier in the week, but his presence is a welcomed sight across the board. Not only would the Als offence see a needed injection, but the league as a whole would benefit from having one of its marquee performers back in action.

And Then There’s…

*Kienan LaFrance, Saskatchewan ($2,500): Potential of strong value here as he is the only healthy back on the roster with both Jamal Morrow ($8,639) and Frankie Hickson ($5,149) injured.

*A.J. Ouellette, Toronto ($6,837)

*Peyton Logan, Calgary ($4,846)

*Walter Fletcher, Montreal ($3,869)

*Jeshrun Antwi, Montreal ($5,304)

*Greg McCrae, Winnipeg ($3,500)

*Ante Litre, Edmonton ($2,594)

*Jackson Bennett, Ottawa ($2,500)

*Johnny Augustine, Winnipeg ($3,731)

*Daniel Adebobye, Toronto ($3,500)

Receivers

1. Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg ($7,015): The league’s most efficient receiver (147.0 rate) also shares the league lead with 10 receiving majors. Oh, yeah: Schoen is also tops with an 18.6 yards per catch average. Most Outstanding Rookie is almost a lock, but Schoen can also make a case of Most Outstanding Player.

2. Eugene Lewis, Montreal ($9,954): Lewis has caught majors in four straight games and has broken off at least 18.3 fantasy points in five of his last seven games. Such is life when you’re getting nearly a third of your team’s targets.

3. Dominique Rhymes, BC ($8,661): The Lions will call on Rhymes to be the alpha dog of the receiving corps with Burnham back on the six-game injured list. He delivered three games of better than 30 fantasy points when Burnham was injured earlier in the season, so fantasy users can feel confident in anchoring their lineup around him.

4. Malik Henry, Calgary ($9,281): Last week marked the first time since Week 9 that Henry did not have a reception of at least 20 yards. The Argos have allowed just 15 completions of more than 30 yards, yet that won’t deter him and Jake Maier from attempting to stretch Toronto’s secondary.

5. Jaelon Acklin, Ottawa ($7,451): Acklin’s production rivals any of the four receivers ranked ahead of him, yet his lack of scoring majors (two) works against them. With Nate Behar ($5,094) out against BC, Acklin could be looking at 15-plus targets if the game flow leads to the REDBLACKS being forced to play catchup.

6. Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Toronto ($8,225): The Argos’ passing game keeps Gittens from being a true fantasy beast, but he has tallied double digit fantasy points in four of his last five games. When it gets critical, Gittens is the one McLeod Bethel-Thompson is targeting.

7. Nic Demski, Winnipeg ($8,627): Demski has pulled in five of his seven majors in the last four games, scoring in each of them as he has become a lethal compliment to Dalton Schoen. Fantasy users love him because he’s always good for a couple of carries per game and few are as dangerous in the open field as Demski.

8. Reggie Begelton, Calgary ($8,076): Begelton’s streak of four straight games of double digit fantasy numbers came to an end last week. Still, he and Malik Henry get the bulk of Maier’s targets, putting him in position for a solid rebound opportunity.

9. Dillon Mitchell, Edmonton ($4,549): The sight of Mitchell getting behind defensive backs has brought a chill across the league over the past month. The rookie is averaging 22.9 yards per catch and will look to record a reception of at least 45 yards in a fifth straight game.

10. Markeith Ambles, Toronto ($5,979): Like Gittens, Ambles has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games. His volume of targets should continue to improve as the Argos hunker down for a Grey Cup run.

11. Shaq Evans, Saskatchewan ($6,046): He’s looking more like the 2019 edition of Evans, averaging 17 yards per catch in his first six games back in the lineup.

12.Darvin Adams, Ottawa ($5,537): The REDBLACKS have finally properly utilized one of the league’s best deep threats as he has caught at least one reception of better than 20 yards in each of his last four games.

And Then There’s…

*Keon Hatcher, BC ($5,393)

*Lucky Whitehead, BC ($8,078)

*Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan ($5,966)

*DaVaris Daniels, Toronto ($6,947)

*Ryan Davis, Ottawa ($5,862)

*Rasheed Bailey, Winnipeg ($6,278)

*Reggie White Jr. Montreal ($5,632)

*Derel Walker, Edmonton ($5,472)

*Kyran Moore, Saskatchewan ($6,889)

*Chandler Worthy, Montreal ($4,495)

*Luther Hakunavanhu, Calgary ($3,226)

*Jalen Philpot, Calgary ($3,013)

*Jake Wienke, Montreal ($5,098)

*Janarion Grant, Winnipeg ($3,830)

*Jevon Cottoy, BC ($4,111)

*Mario Alford, Saskatchewan ($4,018)

*Devonte Dedmon, Ottawa ($5,384): Kick to him. We dare ya.

Defences

1. Calgary ($4,297): You’re looking at the most consistent defence in the league that has produced at least four FP per game in all but one this season.

2. BC ($3,519): Last week was only the fourth time this season the Lions failed to score fantasy points through their D.

3. Toronto ($4,062): Argos come into Week 17 with momentum, having tallied a combined 38 fantasy points in the last two games.

4. Montreal ($3,200): Sleeper play, as they are facing an Edmonton offence with a minus-15 turnover ratio.

And Then There’s…

*Ottawa ($3,328)

*Winnipeg ($3,200)

*Saskatchewan ($3,200)

*Edmonton ($3,200)

Stacktastic Voyage

*Edmonton: Taylor Cornelius ($10,703), Kevin Brown ($5,000), Dillon Mitchell ($4,549). Our favourite stack from Week 15 is a bit more expensive, yet fantasy users will buy a huge portion of the Elks’ offence for just $20,252.

*Calgary: Reggie Begelton ($8,076), Malik Henry ($9,281), Luther Hakunavanhu ($3,236). Adding Jalen Philpot ($3,013) over Hakunavanhu saves some long green, putting that stack at $20,370 compared to the $20,593 of the original.

*Winnipeg: Nic Demski ($8,627), Dalton Schoen ($7,015), Brendon O’Leary-Orange ($2,500). It’s the value of both Schoen and O’Leary-Orange that makes this $18,142 stack a potential steal. O’Leary-Orange has caught eight passes in his last two games and is quietly emerging as a consistent threat.

*Toronto: Kurleigh Gittens Jr. ($8,225), Markeith Ambles ($5,979), Damonte Coxie ($2,500). How much faith one has in Coxie makes or breaks this $16,704 stack. If you’re determined to stack Argos, replace Coxie with A.J. Ouellete ($6,837); it’s steeper at $21,041 but there’s better stability.