  Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
News September 30, 2022

Dalton Schoen makes Bomber history with 11th TD reception

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

WINNIPEG — Dalton Schoen has made history. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ receiver pulled in his 11th touchdown pass of the year on Friday, setting the team record for most receiving touchdowns by a rookie in a single season.

RELATED
» By the Numbers: Dalton Schoen season stats
» Box Score: Riders, Bombers by the numbers
» Through the Lens: Winnipeg at Hamilton

 

In the fourth quarter of action, Schoen caught a 64-yard pass from Zach Collaros highlighting just a two-play scoring drive to give the Bombers a 31-13 lead over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The touchdown reception from Schoen for his 11th score pushes him past Neill Armstrong on Winnipeg’s all-time rookie receiving touchdowns list, but still leaves him needing seven more scores to tie David Williams as the CFL’s all-time record holder.

As a rookie with the BC Lions in 1988, Williams scored 18 touchdowns, setting the league record for most receiving touchdowns by a first-year player. Schoen’s 11 touchdown receptions this season rank him fifth on the all-time list.

