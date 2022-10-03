Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 17?

TORONTO — For the first time this season there was a two-way tie for first place in Week 17 of CFL Fantasy.

The two winners deployed the exact same lineup as milestone performances from Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen (22.5) and BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (24) helped lift them to a 131.5 performance and a win.

PLAY CFL FANTASY
» CFL and Genius Sports: Check out the CFL GameZone
» Sign up and set your lineup for Week 18!
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em here!
» Play CFL Blitz Pics presented by BetRegal

In Winnipeg’s 31-13 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Schoen caught his 11th touchdown pass of the season and etched his name into Bombers history as he became the all-time franchise leader for touchdown receptions by a first-year player. The Winnipeg pass-catcher led the team with 125 yards on four receptions in the win.

Adams threw his first touchdown pass since joining the Lions as he led a trio of BC playmakers selected by our winners in Week 17. The BC pivot completed 17 of his 22 passing attempts in the game for 305 yards and two touchdown passes.

BC receiver Keon Hatcher (13.7) and running back James Butler (21.9) combined for 35.6 fantasy points as they helped their team earn a 34-19 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Hatcher caught three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, while Butler continued to prove his effectiveness as both a runner and a receiver. The BC back finished with 89 rush yards on 16 carries, adding 30-yards and a touchdown through the air.

To round out the offensive selections on their roster, the two users selected a pair of Edmonton Elks rookies who have been making big-plays as of late. Running back Kevin Brown (12.6) saw 16 touches in the game, rushing for 74 yards, adding another 31 on two receptions. Dillon Mitchell (15.8) was selected with the remaining receiver spot and delivered a 98-yard performance with six receptions.

The Calgary Stampeders (21) defensive unit provided yet another impressive showing as they helped lift the Stamps to a 29-2 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The Calgary secondary held Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson to under 200 passing yards for the first time since Week 3 and forced three interceptions in the win, one of which linebacker Cameron Judge managed to return 71-yards for a score.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 MRHAWKE19 174.1
2 COUNTRYBRETT 143.6
3 RALPH.SICILIANO 145.3
4 MLAKUSTIAK 152.3
5 GANGGREEN13 164
6 EDDY27 119.4
7 MIKE 128.3
8 DAVER GO BLUE 137.7
9 DOC BROC 156.6
10 THE POOH BEARS 125.9
11 CHINDEISEL 147.8
12 ABANDONED TEAM ! 152.3
13 ERICTHIEL 123.2
14 RFINCK 138.7
15 JIM GAMBLE 129.7
16 SKIP12 129.2
17 DAVEB 131.5

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!