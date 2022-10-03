CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 17?

TORONTO — For the first time this season there was a two-way tie for first place in Week 17 of CFL Fantasy.

The two winners deployed the exact same lineup as milestone performances from Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen (22.5) and BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (24) helped lift them to a 131.5 performance and a win.

In Winnipeg’s 31-13 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Schoen caught his 11th touchdown pass of the season and etched his name into Bombers history as he became the all-time franchise leader for touchdown receptions by a first-year player. The Winnipeg pass-catcher led the team with 125 yards on four receptions in the win.

Adams threw his first touchdown pass since joining the Lions as he led a trio of BC playmakers selected by our winners in Week 17. The BC pivot completed 17 of his 22 passing attempts in the game for 305 yards and two touchdown passes.

BC receiver Keon Hatcher (13.7) and running back James Butler (21.9) combined for 35.6 fantasy points as they helped their team earn a 34-19 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Hatcher caught three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, while Butler continued to prove his effectiveness as both a runner and a receiver. The BC back finished with 89 rush yards on 16 carries, adding 30-yards and a touchdown through the air.

To round out the offensive selections on their roster, the two users selected a pair of Edmonton Elks rookies who have been making big-plays as of late. Running back Kevin Brown (12.6) saw 16 touches in the game, rushing for 74 yards, adding another 31 on two receptions. Dillon Mitchell (15.8) was selected with the remaining receiver spot and delivered a 98-yard performance with six receptions.

The Calgary Stampeders (21) defensive unit provided yet another impressive showing as they helped lift the Stamps to a 29-2 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The Calgary secondary held Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson to under 200 passing yards for the first time since Week 3 and forced three interceptions in the win, one of which linebacker Cameron Judge managed to return 71-yards for a score.

