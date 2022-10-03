Ferguson: Exploring head coach candidates for Ottawa

When the Ottawa REDBLACKS began the year with a back-to-back set against the two time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers, you knew they were in tough.

In a pair of games that the REDBLACKS arguably could and should have won with a score zone touchdown here and a made field goal there, they started 0-2 before a bye week and a close loss to the upstart BC Lions.

On and on the season went with so many close calls, but close losses are still losses and as they stack up – no matter how unfair, unlucky, or downright strange – they are what defines the business of professional football to many.

Ottawa bid farewell to head coach Paul LaPolice following Friday night’s road loss. Though not a shocking decision, it is one that still lands heavy with the finality of an organization fuelled by passionate fans and a rich history, who now suddenly find themselves wondering what’s next.

I could write forever here about my appreciation for LaPolice’s style and demeanour, why the business of football is often unfair and why he deserves another chance when it becomes available. All beliefs that were deeply entrenched as I called the majority of REDBLACKS games on TSN through the first two months of the season, which involved candid, off the record sit downs with head coaches and players days before kickoff.

The purpose of this piece though is to look forward as Ottawa must now embrace the thudding reality of a season full of hope lost, and the search for a person to lead them towards a better future in 2023 and beyond.

Bob Dyce

Bob Dyce is beloved in the REDBLACKS organization, as the current special teams coordinator he was an obvious choice for interim head coach to end 2022.

With Dyce at the helm the room will stay connected and motivated to a voice players know and love. Would general manager Shawn Burke stay in house if Ottawa finishes the season on a high note, or go external as a full reset at the risk of losing Dyce if a new staff is brought in?

Mike Benevides

If Ottawa decide to go internal with their next head coaching hire, current defensive coordinator Mike Benevides absolutely deserves the respect of an interview and real chance to lead that room.

While Ottawa’s defence has struggled with allowing the big-play this year and have faced a number of hurdles making wins harder to come upon, there are few, if any better communicators and people in the CFL capable of gathering all three phases to point united in one direction.

Mark Kilam

It has been a year full of statistical oddities across the CFL, but mostly in Edmonton and Ottawa. Calgary’s special teams coordinator Mark Kilam will finish 2022 with more wins in Ottawa than LaPolice after taking the lead role on Calgary’s bench when Dave Dickenson was unable to travel earlier in the season.

Kilam has long been respected for his energy and knowledge around CFL circles and will be a name commonly rumoured for any head coach vacancy until he gets the opportunity.

Mark Washington

With a standout son climbing the high school football ranks for St. Thomas More in Hamilton, there’s no guarantee Washington wants to leave Orlondo Steinauer’s Black and Gold staff. However, with an injury depleted group the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive coordinator has excelled and shown an ability to put players in great situations with his mixture of presence and on-field intensity.

Corey Mace

Perhaps a dark horse candidate due to his recent – and seemingly happy – transition from Calgary to Toronto is the Argos defensive coordinator Corey Mace. While some in Ottawa might question the test-factor in a relatively young coach, it has been the trend for many teams in recent years including Ryan Dinwiddie who leads Mace and the Argonauts.

If Shawn Burke wants to add to his staff, increase free agent viability and take multiple direct shots at the team poised to win his division this season, Mace could be of major interest.

Jordan Maksymic

While I don’t believe this is likely, Jordan Maksymic will soon be one of the hottest offensive guru names out there, if he isn’t already. I doubt he’s interested in leaving Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions, but if the right opportunity presents itself, and the potential to bring Bob Dyce’s son Trysten with him as offensive assistant from the Lions staff, it could change the look of Ottawa’s stagnant attack.

Henry Burris

I know, I know, it seems crazy, but people love a big name coaching hire and Henry Burris has been working through the ranks since retiring and leaving TSN. He currently resides with the Jacksonville Jaguars as offensive quality control, after originally signing on to join BC’s coaching staff.

Could Rick Campbell’s coaching tree involve Maksymic above woven together with Burris, Trysten Dyce and others all headed back to where Campbell made his name as a head coach? Time will tell, but Burris would certainly generate a level of energy and interest as a hire that few other names would regardless of viability.