Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 17

Hello, Cody Grace. That’s whatcha call punting the crap out of a football. A 51.8 average on nine punts, including a 61-yarder? Holy Hank Ilesic. I hope you feel better about whatever it was that made you take it out on a ball like that.

Here are the Week 17 takeaways:

THAT’S THE GUY THEY WANT. THE GUY THEY NEED.

Vernon Adams Jr. against Calgary last week? Not the guy the BC Lions want. Not the guy they need. Vernon Adams against Ottawa on Saturday night? Yeah, that’s him.

At least mostly. In going 17/25 for 305 yards and throwing two touchdown strikes, THAT Vernon Adams can make the Lions Grey Cup contenders, a team with at least a shot at toppling even the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, given the chance.

Adams looked sharp and decisive and he was throwing a beautiful ball in a 34-19 win.

Having said that, there is room for a little bit more. Adams admitted that he can be still be too stubborn in hanging on to the ball too long, greedy for the big chunk that has not yet presented itself as a play unfolds.

“The check down’s right there, I see it on the film after,” said Adams, blaming himself for “at least three or four” of Ottawa’s five sacks on the night.

So, if ‘Big Play VA’ can become a little more ‘Take What They Give On The Play VA’ then a crucial step forward will be realized.

But, hey. Given the body of work, overall, on the night, the Lions will certainly take it.

BONUS TAKEAWAY: That Lions logo, designed by Indigenous artist Corrine Hunt, is fabulous.

THE BELL IS TOLLING. IT TOLLS FOR THEE. AND THEE, TOO.

One of the things Saskatchewan’s loss to Winnipeg brought on was to make this Friday’s game between the Roughriders and the Hamilton Ticats a rather gargantuan one. A Sasky win over the Bombers would have had them six points clear of the Ticats for the final playoff spot in the East, with a chance to plunge the dagger in with a victory at the Tim.

Bong, bong: That’s for you, Hamilton. Because if the ‘Riders win on Friday, you WILL be six points back with three to go. Not impossible to overcome, but… Gulp.

Bong, bong, bong: That’s for you, Saskatchewan. Because if the Ticats win, you’ll be just two points up on them and facing a home-and-home against red-hot Calgary to finish your regular season schedule while the ‘Cats would close out – holding a game in hand – against the Stampeders and then two against Ottawa.

I love when bells toll in the crisp, autumn air. Means big football is upon us.

THE LARKS HAVE REALLY CAUGHT A THERMAL NOW

It’s hard to believe that the Montreal Alouettes were 2-6 at one point this season. Now, at 7-7, they are pushing the issue at the top of the East division, and could ensure they win it if they run the table to the end of the regular season. After falling to 2-6, the Alouettes turned things around the following week in Winnipeg, taking an improbable overtime victory in the toughest place to currently play in the CFL, and have soared on the rising currents they created with that win.

In Saturday’s victory over Edmonton, the Als rode those currents – but more concretely – their defence to the victory; a fortuitous pick-six that saw a linebacker and a defensive back in the Elks’ backfield and in exactly the right places at the exactly the right time was the key event, but not the only impressive one. The Als’ defence seems so eager to meet challenges these days, they don’t even mind taking penalties to extend an opponent’s drives, maybe just to keep things extra spicy.

What’s that I hear? Another bell tolling? Bong, bong, bong: That’s for you, Toronto Argonauts. The Montreal Alouettes are pulling on the rope.

CALGARY AND TORONTO: A MEASURING STICK GAME YIELDS STARK RESULTS

Both the Argos and Stampeders came into Saturday night’s clash looking to harden the notion that they were fully-formed contenders. Calgary had already looked the part the week previous, but head coach Dave Dickenson had been lamenting that his team hadn’t beaten anyone with a winning record prior to that. The Argos had rolled through Hamilton and Ottawa on multiple occasions over the last few weeks and that had many wondering just where they stood in the grander scheme.

Pyrrhic victories are bad enough. Pyrrhic losses are a whole ‘nother level of pain and that’s what Toronto got in their 29-2 loss to the Stamps, as Argo after Argo went down with injury, including defensive stars Shane Ray and Wynton McManis, lost for the game and, perhaps, longer.

The Stampeders may have had a hard time really getting the offence rolling but they did enough. And that defence? My, oh my is it ever popping right now. Rushing three and getting sacks, gluing defenders to receivers all over the field and administering punishing hits to ball carriers are all part of the Stampeder D right now. No wonder the entire unit was given the game ball, though I’m pretty certain Cameron Judge swiped it when no one was looking. Or, hell even when everyone WAS looking.

For Calgary: belief that if they took on Winnipeg now, they could get ‘em. For Toronto: things to prove when BC pays a visit Saturday.

IT JUST DOESN’T MATTER… IT JUST DOESN’T MATTER… IT JUST DOESN’T MATTER…

Hello, friends. Are you tired, rundown, listless? Never mind, it’s not gonna matter in the end.

The Blue Bombers’ offence sure was looking ghastly against Saskatchewan during the second half, giving the strong impression that the Roughriders were going to be able to get the ball back with ease and maybe sneak away from Winnipeg with a big, big win.

With three two-and-outs to begin the half and a mighty total of eight yards gained, the Bombers had allowed the ‘Riders to shave their lead to a touchdown and with lots and lots of time remaining in the fourth quarter, how were they ever going to turn the tide?

Well, that’s when the Vitameatavegamin kicked in (Google it, watch the video, thank me later). A two-play, 70-yard touchdown drive sure did help. So did a 64-yard touchdown strike. After that grand total of eight yards, Zach Collaros, Dalton Schoen and Nic Demski combined for 134 yards and two touchdowns on three consecutive passing plays.

“We’re confident that when we go out there we can strike quick like that every single time,” said Schoen. “It’s only a matter of time – if we do things right – for that to happen.”

The Bombers have seldom rolled through sixty straight minutes this season. In fact, they have had significant portions of many games where they look stymied but it just doesn’t matter. Not when you can challenge the fates with thunderbolt plays that suck the marrow from the souls of your opponents.

BONUS TAKEAWAY: If I’m ever asked to save the world and told I can have anybody I want on my crew for the job (which, face it, I would because who takes on that job without final word on personnel) I’m picking Dan Clark first.

AND FINALLY… So long, for now, Paul LaPolice. One of the really great people on the CFL landscape, I hope we see him again soon.