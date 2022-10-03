Playoff Scenarios: Alouettes look to clinch home playoff date

TORONTO — With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture could get a little more clear this weekend.

The Montreal Alouettes could clinch a home playoff date this week with a win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a chance to clinch first place in the West Division if they beat the Edmonton Elks and the BC Lions lose to the Toronto Argonauts.

And finally, Ottawa and Edmonton could be eliminated this weekend. If the Elks lose or the Riders win, Edmonton is eliminated from post-season contention. If the REDBLACKS lose and the Riders lose, then Ottawa is eliminated from playoff contention.

Week 18 playoff scenarios for the 109th Grey Cup on November 20 from Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan:

WEST DIVISION

Winnipeg WIN AND BC LOSS = Winnipeg clinches first place in the West Division and will host the Western Final on November 13 at IG Field.

Edmonton LOSS OR Saskatchewan WIN = Edmonton is eliminated from playoff contention.

EAST DIVISION

Montreal Win = Montreal clinches a home playoff date.

Ottawa LOSS AND Saskatchewan WIN = Ottawa is eliminated from playoff contention.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Winnipeg secured a post-season berth for the sixth consecutive season in Week 13. They booked a home playoff game in Week 17.

Toronto clinched a home playoff date for the second-straight season in Week 16.

Calgary secured a playoff appearance for a club-record 17th straight season in Week 16. The streak is tied for fourth-longest in CFL history.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.