Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Argos sign American WR Travell Harris

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American receiver Travell Harris.

RELATED
» Power Rankings: The stakes get higher
» Steinberg’s MMQB: Five no-brainer CFL All-Star picks
» Buy Tickets: BC at Toronto

Harris, most recently spent time with the Cleveland Browns after being signed by the team in May of this year, but was eventually released.

The Tampa, FL native attended Washington State University from 2017 until 2021, Harris played in 43 games and caught 179 passes for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns. Harris also contributed on special teams for the Cougars, he returned kickoffs for the team and fielded punts during his senior season. Harris set the school record for kickoff return yards and was named All-Pac 12  three times.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!