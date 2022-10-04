Argos sign American WR Travell Harris

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American receiver Travell Harris.

Harris, most recently spent time with the Cleveland Browns after being signed by the team in May of this year, but was eventually released.

The Tampa, FL native attended Washington State University from 2017 until 2021, Harris played in 43 games and caught 179 passes for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns. Harris also contributed on special teams for the Cougars, he returned kickoffs for the team and fielded punts during his senior season. Harris set the school record for kickoff return yards and was named All-Pac 12 three times.