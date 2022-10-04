Bombers acquire Alden Darby Jr. in trade with Ticats

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have acquired defensive back Alden Darby Jr. in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II.

Darby, (five-foot-11, 194 pounds, Arizona State; born: June 22, 1992) returns to the Blue Bombers after being part of the 2021 Grey Cup championship team. He signed with the Ticats in free agency.

A veteran of 64 CFL games with Toronto, the Blue Bombers and Hamilton, Darby has appeared in 10 contests with the Tiger-Cats this season, registering 23 tackles, one sack and one interception.

This is the second time the Blue Bombers have traded for Darby in as many years, acquiring him during training camp last year in a deal with the Argonauts for offensive lineman Terry Poole.

Darby dressed for 11 games for the Blue Bombers, including the Western Final and Grey Cup last year, all starts, and finished with 34 tackles.

Wilcots, 25, has suited up in 10 games this season for the Blue Bombers, registering two defensive tackles. The six-foot-three, 249-pound native of Dallas, TX played in 35 games over three seasons (2017-2019) at New Mexico State University, registering 94 total tackles, 18.5 quarterback sacks, four pass deflections and four forced fumbles.

The Bombers also made some practice roster moves on Tuesday, adding Global receiver Timothy Knuettel, National receiver Luke McMillan and National offensive lineman Jakub Szott. The team released American receiver Kelvin McKnight from the practice roster.

The Ticats also added American defensive lineman McKinley Williams to their roster on Tuesday.

Williams, 24, most recently spent training camp with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts (2022). The six-foot-four, 285-pound native of Miramar, FL played 61 games between 2016-2021 at Syracuse University, registering 122 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks and one fumble recovery.