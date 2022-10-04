CFL and CFMOTO discover new trails to fan engagement

TORONTO — The CFL is taking the path less travelled with CFMOTO becoming the league’s Official Recreational Off-Road Vehicle Partner. The collaboration is highlighted by a new contest, co-promoted by CFL’s Official Home Improvement Partner – TIMBER MART, that will see five fans drive away in a 2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 side-by-side.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CFMOTO to create a fan experience unlike any we’ve had before,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at the CFL. “Canada is home to such incredible and diverse landscapes and regions, and off-roading is the only way to see some of our country’s most hidden treasures. But wherever our fans are across the nation, this November, all roads lead to Saskatchewan for the Grey Cup.”

CFMOTO is Canada’s fastest growing brand of recreational off-road vehicles and motorcycles, with the ZFORCE 950 side-by-side being the perfect blend of innovation and style. CFMOTO products are the best equipped and have the best warranty in the industry, offering a complete package of power, handling and comfort to take CFL fans wherever they need to go.

To kick off the partnership, the CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 Contest is now open and runs until November 10, ahead of the league’s Eastern and Western Finals on Sunday, November 13. The contest will see one fan from each of five regions – Atlantic Canada (N.S., N.B., P.E.I. and N.L.), Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies (M.B., S.K. and A.B.) and the West (B.C., N.W.T., N.V., Y.K.) – win a CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 side-by-side.

“CFMOTO and the CFL have many things in common – a drive for excellence, dedication to a great experience and much more, but perhaps most importantly, we share an unwavering commitment to our riders and fans,” said Hélène Binet, President of CMI | CFMOTO Canada. “Our partnership allows us to open new trails for CFL fans to travel and explore, while showcasing the great game of Canadian football to our family of CFMOTO riders.”

Click here to learn more and enter the ZFORCE 950 Contest.