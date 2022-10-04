Elks, Bombers Injury Reports: Stanley Bryant sits out Tues.

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their matchup on Saturday.

The Elks started their week without a handful of players practicing, most notably receiver Kenny Lawler, who has been reported to have had season-ending surgery. Additionally the Elks were without defensive back Ed Gainey (ankle) and offensive lineman Cole Nelson (illness). Defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (ankle) was limited in practice as was receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux (ankle) as he continues to work his way back from the six-game injured list.

In Winnipeg, the Bombers had a number of players absent for their first day of practice, receiver Drew Wolitarsky (knee), offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (ankle), defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) and Casey Sayles (knee) and defensive back Noah Hallett (knee) were all non-participants on Tuesday.

Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea confirmed that defensive back Nick Taylor (achilles) will be out for the remainder of the season.