Injury Reports October 4, 2022

Elks, Bombers Injury Reports: Stanley Bryant sits out Tues.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their matchup on Saturday.

The Elks started their week without a handful of players practicing, most notably receiver Kenny Lawler, who has been reported to have had season-ending surgery. Additionally the Elks were without defensive back Ed Gainey (ankle) and offensive lineman Cole Nelson (illness). Defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (ankle) was limited in practice as was receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux (ankle) as he continues to work his way back from the six-game injured list.

In Winnipeg, the Bombers had a number of players absent for their first day of practice, receiver Drew Wolitarsky (knee), offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (ankle), defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) and Casey Sayles (knee) and defensive back Noah Hallett (knee) were all non-participants on Tuesday.

Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea confirmed that defensive back Nick Taylor (achilles) will be out for the remainder of the season.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Emmanuel Arceneaux WR Ankle Limited
Mike Beaudry QB Healthy Scratch Full
Jake Ceresna DL Ankle Limited
Ed Gainey DB Ankle DNP
Deon Lacey LB Healthy Scratch Full
Kenny Lawler WR Shoulder DNP
Kai Locksley WR Shoulder Full
Cole Nelson OL Illness DNP
Jordan Reaves LB Healthy Scratch Full
Malik Tyne DL Healthy Scratch Full

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Drew Wolitarsky WR Knee DNP
Stanley Bryant OL Ankle DNP
Malik Clements LB Quadriceps DNP
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip DNP
Casey Sayles DL Knee DNP
Thiadric Hansen DL Achilles DNP
Nick Taylor DB Achilles DNP
Noah Hallett DB Knee DNP
Malcolm Thompson DB Knee DNP

 

