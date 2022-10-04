Riders sign Global LB Jordan Genmark Heath

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that the team has signed Global linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath.

Genmark Heath attended 2022 rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs before eventually being released. The Swedish native was drafted by the Roughriders in the first round, fifth overall, of the 2022 CFL Global Draft.

Collegiately, Genmark Health played the 2021 season at the UCLA, where he started all 12 games at inside linebacker. The former Bruin recorded 55 tackles, three-and-a-half sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception. Previously, he spent three seasons from 2017 until 2020 at Notre Dame, appearing in 39 games and racking up 42 tackles. He began his football career with the Arlanda Jets in Sweden.