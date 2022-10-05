Bombers add DB Desmond Lawrence to practice roster

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday that the team has signed American defensive back Desmond Lawrence to the practice roster.

Lawrence joins the Blue Bombers after spending 2021 and the beginning of 2022 as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The defensive back has appeared in 15 CFL games registering 26 tackles, 2 interceptions, and one sack. In 2021, Lawrence was named the Hamilton’s nominee for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie award.

Lawrence played college football at North Carolina and appeared in 47 games. He tallied 178 tackles, 3 interceptions, and one and a half sacks. Prior to joining the Ticats last season, Lawrence spent time with the Detroit Lions in the NFL, the Atlanta Legends of the AAF, and the DC Defenders of the XFL.