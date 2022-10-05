Checking Down: News and notes from Thanksgiving weekend

TORONTO — Thanksgiving weekend presented by Purolator is nearly upon us and there is a full serving of football ready to be had with four games on the schedule over the weekend.

With turkey-time nearly here, crunch-time looms large as we enter the final weeks of the CFL regular season. There are plenty of playoff implications across the league this week and plenty of storylines to follow along with.

As always, CFL.ca is here with Checking Down to help fans keep up with everything from around the league before Friday’s kickoff between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats from Tim Hortons field.

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– BC Lions running back James Butler has seen an outpouring of offensive success over his last three games. The Lions running back spoke to team media about the recent stretch of games for his team and the team’s offensive mindset (BCLions.com).

– In the team’s latest edition of their Mic’d Up Monday’s video segment, it was Butler himself who was wearing the Mic during the always entertaining video series (BCLions.com).

– Ahead of their matchup from BMO Field with the Toronto Argonauts, BC defensive line coach John Bowman says he’s very happy with how his team has handled the adversity of injuries this season (BCLions.com).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Following their Week 17 win over the Toronto Argonauts, linebacker Cameron Judge was all smiles when speaking to team media about scoring his second touchdown of the season (Stampeders.com).

– In the team’s Week 16 win over the BC Lions, the Stampeders clinched a playoff spot for the 17th straight season. Giving them the fourth longest playoff appearance streak in CFL history (CFL.ca).

– Molly Campbell the Stampeders director of football administration sat down with team media to discuss her role with the Stamps, working in sports and growing up in a football family (Stampeders.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Earlier this week, the Edmonton Elks announced that Kenny Lawler‘s season has come to an end. According to Global Edmonton’s Dave Campbell, the Elks’ star receiver had season-ending surgery on his shoulder (CFL.ca).

– As part of Read In Week 2022 the Edmonton Elks will visit 32 area schools and 3 libraries, where they will read Spike Tales: Spike’s True Colours to children and interact with their young fans (GoElks.com).

– Addressing the media this week, Elks head coach Chris Jones gave a candid response as he said the team’s emphasis is finding a way to learn how to win football games (GoElks.com).

– As the Elks prepare to play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers over Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday’s contest is pivotal for the Elks. According to the latest edition of the CFL Playoff Scenarios, Edmonton would face elimination from playoff contention with a loss (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– As the Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare for a Thanksgiving weekend matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, head coach Craig Dickenson said in a team media session that he is being honest with his team about the importance of winning Week 18’s contest (Riderville.com).

– On the latest edition of The Drop, Luc Mullinder outlines the importance of earning a win as the Riders prepare to travel to Tim Hortons Field (Riderville.com).

– In a post-practice media availability, receiver Kyran Moore said that the importance of the game is not lost on the team, but it is equally important to stay in the moment and compete with his team (Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– In their Week 17 win over the Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen set the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns by a rookie with his 11th touchdown reception of the season (CFL.ca).

– Two members of the Blue and Gold were named CFL Top Performers for the month of September. Quarterback Zach Collaros threw 12 passing touchdowns in September helping secure his spot on the list. Nic Demski was on the receiving end of six of those touchdown passes, helping him earn a spot alongside Collaros (CFL.ca).

– Approaching the CFL trade-deadline the Bombers announced Wednesday that they had acquired defensive back Alden Darby Jr. in a trade with the Ticats (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Ahead of Friday’s meeting with the Roughriders, Hamilton head coach Orlondo Steinauer told team media that he expects the Riders to pull out all of the stops, and the focus is on his team being ready (Ticats.ca).

– In a trade with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers earlier this week, the Ticats acquired defensive lineman Cedric Wilcots II in exchange for defensive back Alden Darby Jr. (CFL.ca).

– Hamilton receiver Tim White has been a mainstay of offensive consistency for the Ticats this season, in the latest Start vs. Sit, CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams explains why White is a must add in CFL Fantasy this week (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Late into Week 17, Toronto Argonauts long snapper Jake Reinhart announced his retirement. Reinhart signed with the Argos in 2014 and was the longest tenured member of the team prior to his retirement (CFL.ca).

– Following the announcement of Reinhart’s retirement, the long snapping torched was passed on to Maxime Latour. Argonauts.ca spoke to the pair of long snappers about their relationship with one another, while also uncovering that Latour may be one of the most interesting players in the league. (Argonauts.ca).

– As CFL All-Star voting officially opens, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson gives his thoughts on why Toronto defensive back Jamal Peters deserves some heavy consideration (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Early in the week, the Ottawa REDBLACKS announced they have parted ways with head coach Paul LaPolice. LaPolice was hired by the team in 2019 and accumulated a 6-26 record in his time as head coach (CFL.ca).

– Following the announcement that LaPolice had been relieved of his duties in Ottawa, the head coach wrote an open letter addressing his circumstances. LaPolice took accountability for the record of the team and thanked the organization for the opportunity (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– With a void to fill at the head coaching position following the 2022 season, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson explores the possibilities of who the next REDBLACKS head coach could be (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes will host the Ottawa REDBLACKS over Thanksgiving weekend, according to the latest CFL Playoff Scenarios a win for the Alouettes would secure them a home playoff game (CFL.ca).

– Montreal defensive back Tyrice Beverette earned himself a spot on the CFL Top Performers from Week 17. The Montreal defensive back returned an interception 100 yards for a score, helping his team earn a 25-18 win over Edmonton (CFL.ca).

– In case Alouettes fans needed even more reasons to enjoy football over the Thanksgiving weekend, MontrealAlouettes.com gives fans five reasons to attend their home game on Monday including the return of the poutine helmet (MontrealAlouettes.com).