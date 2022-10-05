Follow CFL

REDBLACKS add WR Quan Bray to practice roster

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that the team has added American receiver Quan Bray to the team’s practice roster.

Bray entered the league in 2019 as a member of the Montreal Alouettes and spent two seasons with the team. Bray had an outstanding rookie season with the team, catching 58 of his 83 targets for 818 yards and six touchdowns. The receiver has appeared in 27 games total for the Alouettes and caught 93 passes for 1,299 yards and eight touchdown receptions.

