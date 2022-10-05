Stamps extend receiver Malik Henry through 2025

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Malik Henry to a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the Red and White through the 2025 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Malik this season has emerged as a dynamic playmaker and one of the league’s most dangerous receivers,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “I’m pleased that Malik has made this commitment to the organization and look forward to seeing his continued development as one of the important members of our offence.”

A 25-year-old product of Tifton, Ga., Henry last week surpassed the 1,000-yard milestone in receiving yards for the 2022 season and he leads the Canadian Football League with 422 yards after the catch. He is among the league leaders in average yards per catch (16.5), touchdown receptions (eight) and 100-yard games (four) including a 173-yard performance in Week 3 that represents a season best in the CFL.

In addition to his receiving stats this season, Henry also has five punt returns for 63 yards and two carries eight yards.

Henry has twice been voted as one of the CFL’s Top Performers of the week.

“First off I’d like to thank God because without him none of this would be possible,” said Henry. “To my family, friends, teammates, fans, this city and this organization, thank you for believing in me. I’m excited for my future here in Calgary. Go Stamps Go.”

Henry joined the Stampeders in January of 2021 after time on National Football League practice squads with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

After starting the 2021 season on Calgary’s practice roster, Henry played nine games including three starts and had 11 receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three carries for nine yards, returned 38 punts for 435 yards (an average of 11.4 yards per return), 21 kickoffs for 513 yards (24.4-yard average) and a missed field goal for 19 yards.

In 22 career games with the Stamps, Henry has 73 catches for 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns, 43 punt returns for 498 yards and a 11.6-yard average, 21 kickoff returns for 513 yards and one missed-field goal return for 19 yards.

Before turning pro, he played three seasons at Georgia Southern University before transferring to West Georgia for his final year. As a senior in 2018, he led the Wolves with seven touchdown receptions.