Als, REDBLACKS Injury Report: Stanback on Als’ active roster

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and the Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Thanksgiving Monday at Molson Stadium.

The REDBLACKS started their week without running back DeVonte Williams (head), defensive lineman Davon Coleman (foot), linebacker Frankie Griffen (shoulder) and offensive lineman Ucambre Williams (elbow/knee).

Defensive back Sharrod Baltimore (hamstring) and offensive lineman Darius Ciraco (hip) were full participants.

In Montreal, the Alouettes welcomed running back William Stanback into their first day of practice, after announcing earlier in the day that he’s been added to the active roster.

The team also saw offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon (knee) as a full participant, while defensive back Mike Jones (illness) sat out.