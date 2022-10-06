Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 6, 2022

Als, REDBLACKS Injury Report: Stanback on Als’ active roster

MontrealAlouettes.com

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and the Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Thanksgiving Monday at Molson Stadium.

The REDBLACKS started their week without running back DeVonte Williams (head), defensive lineman Davon Coleman (foot), linebacker Frankie Griffen (shoulder) and offensive lineman Ucambre Williams (elbow/knee).

Defensive back Sharrod Baltimore (hamstring) and offensive lineman Darius Ciraco (hip) were full participants.

In Montreal, the Alouettes welcomed running back William Stanback into their first day of practice, after announcing earlier in the day that he’s been added to the active roster.

The team also saw offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon (knee) as a full participant, while defensive back Mike Jones (illness) sat out.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
RJ Harris WR Healthy Scratch Full
DeVonte Williams RB Head DNP
Sherrod Baltimore DB Hamstring Full
Davon Coleman DL Foot DNP
Darius Ciraco OL Hip Full
Frankie Griffin LB Shoulder DNP
Ucambre Williams OL Elbow/Knee DNP
William Powell RB Knee Full
Adam Auclair LB Hand Full
Tyron Vrede LB Elbow Limited

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full
Philippe Gagnon OL Knee Full
William Stanback RB Ankle Full
Mike Jones DB Illness DNP
Frederic Chagnon LB Back Limited

 

