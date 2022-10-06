CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Thanksgiving Weekend

TORONTO — Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator is here with four appetizing matchups for CFL fans to enjoy.

Things get started on Friday as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats welcome the Saskatchewan Roughriders to Tim Hortons Field. It’s a big game for both teams as each eye a playoff spot in the East Division. Hamilton returns from a bye looking to add to their 4-3 home record, while the Riders are coming off a loss to the Bombers last week.

Saturday’s doubleheader begins in Toronto as the BC Lions visit the Argonauts at BMO Field. The Argos had their winning streak snapped last week against the Stampeders and will hope to bounce back from a two-point offensive showing out west. The Lions, on the other hand, picked up a win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS thanks to an outstanding performance from quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. Both teams are looking to keep pace in their respective divisions as they fight for playoff seeding.

Then things move along to Winnipeg as the Blue Bombers invite the Edmonton Elks to town. If the Bombers win this game, and the BC Lions lose, then Winnipeg clinches first in the division and will host the Western Final on November 13. If Edmonton loses, they’re eliminated from playoff contention.

And finally, the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes clash on a Thanksgiving Monday matinee. There’s something on the line for both teams with Ottawa’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance and Montreal looking to lock up a home playoff date. If the REDBLACKS lose, and the Riders win, Ottawa will be eliminated from post-season contention. If Montreal wins the Als will host a playoff game at Percival Molson Stadium.

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Roughriders at Tiger-Cats

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Lions at Argonauts

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Elks at Blue Bombers

» Monday, 1:00 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Montreal

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN

​(Team | Remaining opponents | Combined record)

West Division

Winnipeg | EDM, @BC, Bye, BC | 24-19 (.558)

BC |@TOR, WPG, @EDM, @WPG | 38-21 (.644)

Calgary |Bye, HAM, @SSK, SSK | 16-28 (.364)

Saskatchewan | @HAM, CGY, @CGY | 24-20 (.545)

Edmonton | @WPG, TOR, BC, Bye | 31-12 (.721)

East Division

Toronto | BC, @EDM, @MTL, MTL | 28-29 (.491)

Montreal | OTT, @OTT, TOR, @TOR | 22-34 (.393)

Hamilton | SSK, @CGY, OTT, @OTT | 22-36 (.379)

Ottawa | @MTL, MTL, @HAM, HAM | 22-34 (.393)

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

Saskatchewan (4 th place in the West) at Hamilton (3 rd place in the East) on Friday night will have major playoff implications.

Cody Fajardo is a career 3-0 against the Ticats; Dane Evans is 0-2 versus the Roughriders.

The Roughriders haven’t won in Hamilton since July 2018.

In Week 1, Fajardo passed for 311 yards and a touchdown in the Riders’ 30-13 win at Mosaic Stadium. Hamilton allowed eight sacks, while Saskatchewan allowed none.

The Ticats are coming off a bye, and are 2-0 on a week’s rest this season and 8-2 since 2018.

QUICK SLANTS