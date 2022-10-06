Follow CFL

Transactions October 6, 2022

Elks’ RB Maleek Irons retires, team signs OL Samuel Thomassin

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced a pair of moves on Thursday, signing National offensive lineman Samuel Thomassin and placing National running back Maleek Irons on the retired list.

Irons was signed on July 17, suiting up for five games in Green and Gold, where he had 19 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown.

 

Thomassin broke into the CFL in 2021, appearing in two games with the Montreal Alouettes after being selected in the second round of the 2019 CFL draft. The 27-year-old offensive lineman has spent most of the 2022 CFL season on the Alouettes practice roster before being released by the club in late August. ​

Collegiately, Thomassin played at Laval, where he was selected as a first-team All-Canadian (2018, 2019) and named a second-team All-Canadian in 2017.

