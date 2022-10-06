REDBLACKS add DB Darius Williams to practice roster

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday that the team has added American defensive back Darius Williams to the team’s practice roster.

RELATED

» REDBLACKS add WR Quan Bray to practice roster

» REDBLACKS part ways with head coach Paul LaPolice

» Buy Tickets: Ottawa at Montreal

Williams began his CFL career with the Edmonton Elks in 2021 before joining the Montreal Alouettes for the 2022 season. In two CFL seasons, Williams has played in 24 games, recording 39 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.