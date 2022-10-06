REDBLACKS add Doug Malone, Cory McDiarmid to staff

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added a pair of experienced coaches to the staff, the club announced on Wednesday.

Joining the team are offensive consultant Doug Malone and special teams assistant Cory McDiarmid.

Malone returns to the CFL, where he previously spent time as the offensive line coach with a Hamilton Tiger-Cats team that reached the 2011 Eastern Final. Malone would then coach the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line from 2013-2014, where he would help the team capture the 101st Grey Cup. He would move on to the BC Lions in 2015 before heading back to the United States as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Western Illinois.

Malone most recently coached at Tennessee Tech, where he had served as associate head coach and then offensive coordinator.

McDiarmid, a veteran coach with nearly two decades of CFL experience, comes to Ottawa after a stint as special teams coordinator and running backs coach with Panthers Wroclaw of the European League of Football.

Prior to his most recent role, McDiarmid served as special teams coordinator with the Toronto Argonauts, a position he has also held with the Edmonton Elks, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Montreal Alouettes, Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions. McDiarmid has won the Grey Cup twice; first as a special teams coach with the Lions in 2000 and as assistant special teams coordinator with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2013.

The REDBLACKS return to practice on Thursday ahead of a Thanksgiving clash with the Alouettes in Montreal on Monday.