Ferguson: Ticats must be ready for Riders’ attack

So much of Dane Evans‘ relatively young Canadian football experience has been interconnected with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, so it only fits that as Hamilton enters the do-or-die portion of its 2022 CFL schedule, Evans will once again have to prove himself against the Riders.

There was his first career start on the road at Mosaic in 2019 when Evans replaced Jeremiah Masoli, who’d suffered a season ending knee injury the previous week. Evans would throw for less than 200 yards, a touchdown and one interception as Hamilton lost one of just three regular season games that year.

A Riders beatdown in Week 2 of 2021 saw Evans again get his first taste of annual CFL action against Saskatchewan after Masoli was pulled. Evans kicked off this year in Regina, falling 30-13.

Simply put, the Riders have been a mohair thorn in the side of Evans and the Ticats, despite having little relationship as cross division foes. That relationship crystallizes again tonight as Saskatchewan attempts to steal an East Division playoff spot via crossover away from Hamilton, who trails far behind Toronto and Montreal in the divisional race.

Tonight’s test comes just just a few weeks after Evans and the Tiger-Cats came to life in a way few — if any — could have predicted against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Heading into that matchup I wrote as a conclusion to the game preview, an Evans victory head-to-head against the two-time defending Grey Cup champions at Tim Hortons Field could do wonders for Evans’ and the Ticats’ confidence. Coming out of that Hall of Fame game experience it really felt as though Evans and the aerial attack had turned a corner after hanging 48 points on one of the CFL’s most respected defences, including five touchdown passes from the right hand of No. 9 in Black and Gold.

The next week, Hamilton came back to earth in another close loss, an issue plaguing their 2022 campaign. This one was in Montreal as Evans was ready to mount a comeback drive before Kiondre Smith fumbled the ball back to the Alouettes, who promptly closed the door.

It was another loss against an East Division opponent when Hamilton felt as though victory was theirs for the taking. Another close loss to an East Division opponent that could have helped hold off the Riders’ attempts to barnstorm this side of the country in hopes of earning a ticket back home to the Grey Cup, just as Hamilton did last year.

The head-to-head of East and West, one attempting to defend their playoff hopes, the other attacking in search of earning an alternative route to the dance creates great intrigue. Perhaps the more interesting angle is how each coaching staff is approaching the night and its implications.

Hamilton head coach Orlondo Steinauer has shown little interest in emphasizing the big picture, while Riders’ bench boss Craig Dickenson’s first order of business this week was to highlight in no uncertain terms for the entire roster that this is in fact a playoff game.

Sure, the schedule says regular season. Yes, the team that loses gets to play again next week and of course a berth in the Grey Cup isn’t on the line with every snap as we so love with November football. One of the true pleasures of a nine team league, however, is how each matchup has recent history and teams can draw direct lines to their success and failures affecting those they line up against the next week.

With Evans and the Ticats looking to get out of their Saskatchewan funk, they have the chance to defend their ground and keep belief in a home stretch that has two dates against the suddenly rebuilding Ottawa REDBLACKS.

For Saskatchewan the goal is clear: Attack.

Attack the Ticats, the East and find a way to string together wins, building momentum as they attempt to create another year with the crossover in play. Under the Friday Night Lights of Tim Hortons field it’s not just a regular season game. It’s a dress rehearsal for playoff football and whether the Riders are ready to face the ultimate road playoff challenge.