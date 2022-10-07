Hamilton controls playoff destiny after win over Riders

HAMILTON– With their 18-14 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats now control their own path to the playoffs.

Now sitting just one game behind the Riders with a game in hand, the Tiger-Cats can win out and finish as the third seed in the East Division.

The next step in their playoff quest is a matchup against Jake Maier and the Calgary Stampeders. Hamilton’s Malik Carney talked postgame with TSN’s Matthew Scianitti about carrying momentum from the win.

“This is a momentum builder,” said Carney. “Keep winning, piling up, brick by brick, and we can see where we go from there.”

Carney lead the way for the Tabbies’ defence as he registered three of the team’s seven sacks. On the night, Hamilton’s defensive line made it tough for Cody Fajardo and the Riders to put up points.

While the pressure was prominent, Carney credits that to them all sticking to their assignments.

“We did our part, we got to the quarterback,” said the Ticat’s defensive lineman. “We stuck to the game plan and just rushed.”

Offensively, Hamilton was lead by running back Wes Hills who was vital on their eight minute drive to close out the game. On the night, Hills finished with 132 rushing yards and added 26 through the air.

Hills spoke with TSN’s Scianitti postgame and gave all the praise to his offensive line.

“You saw them out there bulling people over,” said Hills. “Doing everything for me to make it easier.

“Lineman, receivers, quarterback, we we’re playing on all cylinders tonight.”

Hamilton will head to Calgary next week to meet with the Stampeders while Saskatchewan will have a week off before playing Calgary.