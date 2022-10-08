Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Insight and Analysis October 8, 2022

Three quarterbacks find end zone as Bombers win West Division

The Canadian Press

Three different quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers put up 48 points in their Saturday night win over the Edmonton Elks.

The win sealed the West Division title for the Blue Bombers and ensures the Western Final will be played at IG Field.

Zach Collaros threw three of the touchdowns, one to Nic Demski to open the scoring and two to rookie Dalton Schoen.

For Collaros, being able to play the Western Final at home is exciting, but it’s not the goal he has on his mind.

“It feels great that we’re going to be here in front of our fans in such an important game,” Collaros said in a postgame interview with TSN.

“But that’s not the end goal. We’re executing in all three phases and as long as we do that we like our chances.”

 

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND presented by Purolator
» Box Score: Elks, Blue Bombers by the numbers
» Through the Lens: Edmonton at Winnipeg
» Watch: Hat trick touchdown for Schoen

Dakota Prukop completed two passes for 61 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Brady Oliveira. (The Canadian Press)

Dakota Prukop completed a pair of passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He found Brady Oliveira downfield for his 24-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to extend the Blue Bombers lead.

Prukop says the Bombers pride themselves on being ready no matter the situation.

“It comes down to preparation, the whole room,” he told CJOB radio postgame. 

“We play great teams each week and Edmonton is a good team. We wanted to come out, start fast and get things going. The offensive line took control early.”

In all his years of playing football, Prukop admits he’s never been on a team quite like the 2022 Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“I’ve played football for a long time and I haven’t been a part of something like this before,” he said.

“I’ve been on teams that are close but this is another beast.”

Dru Brown was the third quarterback to find the end zone when he connected with Schoen late in the fourth quarter.

The Bombers have two regular season games remaining and will then be off until they host the Western Final on Nov. 13.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!