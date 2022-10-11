Argos, Elks Injury Reports: Daniels practices fully on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

In Toronto, receiver Brandon Banks (personal) and offensive lineman Dejon Allen (personal) did not participate in the team’s first practice of the week. Defensive back DaShaun Amos (ankle) was a full participant on Tuesday as was receiver DaVaris Daniels (hip).

For the Elks, receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux (ankle) practiced fully while running back Kevin Brown (back) and linebacker Tobi Antigha (groin) were among those who sat out on Tuesday.