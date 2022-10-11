Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 11, 2022

Argos, Elks Injury Reports: Daniels practices fully on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

In Toronto, receiver Brandon Banks (personal) and offensive lineman Dejon Allen (personal) did not participate in the team’s first practice of the week. Defensive back DaShaun Amos (ankle) was a full participant on Tuesday as was receiver DaVaris Daniels (hip).

For the Elks, receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux (ankle) practiced fully while running back Kevin Brown (back) and linebacker Tobi Antigha (groin) were among those who sat out on Tuesday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
DaShaun Amos DB Ankle Full
Dejon Allen OL Personal DNP
Brandon Banks WR Personal DNP
Juwan Brescacin WR Healthy Scratch Full
Brandon Calver LB Hamstring Full
DaVaris Daniels WR Hip Full
Deionte Knight DL Healthy Scratch Full
Eli Mencer LB Shoulder Full

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Emmanuel Arceneaux WR Ankle Full
Tobi Antigha LB Groin DNP
Kevin Brown RB Back DNP
Duron Carter DB Shoulder DNP
Vincent Forbes-Mombleau WR Shoulder DNP
Makana Henry DL Calf Limited
Deon Lacey LB Healthy Scratch Full
Kenny Lawler WR Shoulder DNP
Cole Nelson OL Illness Full
J-Min Pelley DL Head DNP
Malik Tyne DL Healthy Scratch Full

 

