CFL Fantasy: Who won Thanksgiving Weekend?

TORONTO — Some fantasy players are armchair QBs. Others use the entire couch.

Fantasy user COUCHQB was the No. 1 player of Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator, racking up an impressive 151.9 points, spreading the scoring throughout their stacked roster.

COUCHQB’s roster was led, unsurprisingly, by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Rookie receiver Dalton Schoen — who is so good that he now catches passes with his eyes closed, per our picture above — had a hat trick of touchdowns to lead the way, with a 41.2-point showing. Running back Brady Oliveira‘s 24.7-point showing was a welcome help and the Bombers’ defence got COUCHQB another 10 points.

Vernon Adams Jr. took a loss on the field but had a solid 19.2-point fantasy day, while receivers Dillon Mitchell (22.7 points) and Justin Hardy (22.6 points) were also key contributors, with Toronto running back A.J. Ouellette’s 11.5 points solidifying COUCHQB’s first place finish.

Congrats to COUCHQB, who had the week we all hope for when we first assemble our rosters.

