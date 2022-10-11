Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator October 11, 2022

CFL Fantasy: Who won Thanksgiving Weekend?

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Some fantasy players are armchair QBs. Others use the entire couch.

Fantasy user COUCHQB was the No. 1 player of Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator, racking up an impressive 151.9 points, spreading the scoring throughout their stacked roster.

COUCHQB’s roster was led, unsurprisingly, by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Rookie receiver Dalton Schoen — who is so good that he now catches passes with his eyes closed, per our picture above — had a hat trick of touchdowns to lead the way, with a 41.2-point showing. Running back Brady Oliveira‘s 24.7-point showing was a welcome help and the Bombers’ defence got COUCHQB another 10 points.

Vernon Adams Jr. took a loss on the field but had a solid 19.2-point fantasy day, while receivers Dillon Mitchell (22.7 points) and Justin Hardy (22.6 points) were also key contributors, with Toronto running back A.J. Ouellette’s 11.5 points solidifying COUCHQB’s first place finish.

Congrats to COUCHQB, who had the week we all hope for when we first assemble our rosters.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 MRHAWKE19 174.1
2 COUNTRYBRETT 143.6
3 RALPH.SICILIANO 145.3
4 MLAKUSTIAK 152.3
5 GANGGREEN13 164
6 EDDY27 119.4
7 MIKE 128.3
8 DAVER GO BLUE 137.7
9 DOC BROC 156.6
10 THE POOH BEARS 125.9
11 CHINDEISEL 147.8
12 ABANDONED TEAM ! 152.3
13 ERICTHIEL 123.2
14 RFINCK 138.7
15 JIM GAMBLE 129.7
16 SKIP12 129.2
17 DAVEB 131.5
18 COUCHQB 151.9

 

